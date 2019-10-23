‘Bad Boy’ Prabhas celebrates 40th birthday

By | Published: 7:46 pm

The Telugu film field’s Darling and one of the most eligible bachelors, Prabhas has celebrated his 40th birthday on October 23. The ‘shy’ heartthrob’s co-stars, friends and well-wishers took to social media to wish the Sahoo star. Here’s how celebs wished the birthday boy:

Ram Charan: “ BAD BOY “ wishing u a very happy birthday!!! Lots of love to u @actorprabhas.”

Rana Daggubati: “Happy Happy to you brother. Keep that beautiful soul of yours always smiling. Love you loads.”

Kajal Aggarwal: “Happy birthday child-man, Bahubali and the universal darling! May your happiness touch the sky and your fortunes supersede your kind heart so that you continue doing what you enjoy most – giving! 🙂 Stay blessed. #happybirthdayprabhas”

Lakshmi Manchu: “The darling of all hearts, wishing you the best of birthdays! Keep smiling always and forever.”

Surender Reddy: “Wishing darling Prabhas a very happy birthday. Have an amazing year ahead.”

Devi Sri Prasad: “Wishing d HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to d Sweetest & Most Lovable DARLINGGGGG Dearest RebelStar #PRABHAS Rocking as always n wishing U more n more NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL BLOCKBUSTERSSS Darlinggg !!! Lov U always Darlingggg.”

Director Maruthi: “Wishing a very very happy birthday to pan Indian super star #Prabhas Garu. U are always Darling in everyone’s heart, wish you will reach more biggeer milestones & make us proud.”

