Bad roads, a nightmare for commuters in Musheerabad

By | Published: 11:46 pm 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Long stretches from Musheerabad crossroads leading to Kavadiguda that have been dug up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have become a major inconvenience to local residents and commuters who take the route regularly.

At present, a portion at Bholakpur near the Bangladesh market and the turn toward Kavadiguda has been excavated, leaving little space for vehicular traffic from and towards the old slaughter house in Bholakpur.

Local residents said the repair work had started before the lockdown, some time in February actually, to install a major pipeline. However, the work has been delayed even after three months now.

The area, being a residential zone which also has some commercial outlets and workshops, witnesses traffic congestion like never before now.

Local residents in Bholakpur and Kavadiguda complain that poor road conditions have only added to the difficulties they faced because of the narrow lanes.

“We are facing immense hardship while commuting on this road. We complained to the officials and when we enquire with the workers, they are clueless when the work will be completed,” said Ravi, a private employee from Kavadiguda. The portion opposite to the Bangladesh market is also dug up.

“The work began before the lockdown and is yet to be completed. They have blocked all roads except one narrow lane through which all vehicles need to pass at Bholakpur. If one has to come to Kavadiguda, they should take the road from RTC crossroads and other bylanes to reach,” said Harish, a local resident who commutes to work on his motorcycle.

Shiva, a resident of Padmarao Nagar who commutes to office in Banjara Hills in his car, says the dug up portions could now turn hazardous since monsoon has arrived.

“This road is one of the busiest in the city and connects Tank Bund, Paradise, RTC crossroads and several other important places. A couple of days, they opened a bylane leading to Bholakpur from Lower Tank Bund, but the other lanes inside are still blocked. I have to take a long route to reach my house every day,” Shiva said, adding that the authorities concerned should complete the work and restore the road at the earliest.

