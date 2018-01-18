Bad roads, garbage haunt AS Rao Nagar

By | Ekalavya | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Bad roads and unorganised way of garbage collection and disposal continues to haunt residents in several colonies of AS Rao Nagar. While the main road between AS Rao Nagar and ECIL is more or less well maintained, the residents here point out that over the years the quality of roads and procedure of garbage collection in the interior colonies has not improved.

There are several municipal dustbins located in colonies at AS Rao Nagar and yet the sanitation staff seldom collects the garbage on time, the residents here complain.

As a result, due to no space left in the designated garbage bins, home owners and even commercial establishments tend to dispose waste in the open, thus impacting the surroundings. The waste scattered around the bins not only looks messy but also has become a health hazard for the neighborhood.

The dustbin installed at an open space near Maruthi Nagar, under Malkajgiri municipality is a typical example where the overflowing garbage bin has become nuisance for the residents.

“Nobody consulted the local residents while installing a dustbin. It would have been better had they provided two bins at this spot instead of one,” said Thirupathayya, Resident of Maruthi Nagar.

Broken roads

Almost 70 per cent of the internal roads of AS Rao Nagar are in bad shape. The Sai Nagar road which connects the residents to Vayupuri Colony is riddled with potholes and water stagnation points. The residents here point out on several occasions they have highlighted the issue with the authorities, who are yet to take up repair works.

Similar situation exist in areas like Gokul Nagar, Kakatiya nagar and Prashanth nagar in AS Ran Nagar. “The municipal officials are turning a blind eye to the road and sanitation conditions in several colonies in AS Rao Nagar. It’s high time officials take a serious look at the issues raised by residential welfare associations,” says Meetalal Kumar, shop keeper at Sai Nagar.