Badla: This thriller will keep you rooted

Film: Badla

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

Deft handling is vital to story telling specially when it is a murder mystery. Sujoy Ghosh has a reputation to live for and a cast for support in this outing like before.

Supposedly based on a Spanish film ‘The Invisible Guest,’ the product has the advantage of not being compared by any audience that does not have much of a Spanish exposure. You could well be surprised that a Big B film backed by the Khan is underplayed and the buzz is low. Why the high decibels are missing is perhaps as intriguing as the storyline.

The less said about the storyline the better. The twists and turns are sure and sharp in the two-hour narrative. It keeps the audience glued with interest and curiosity for the entire length and that is a huge compliment to a film maker of this genre.

Taut throughout, the editor (Monisha Baldwana) ensures that there is no meandering in telling the tale. Much of the film happen in the confines of a room and in a conversation between prime accused Naina (Tapsee) and her street smart laywer and Senior Counsel Badal Gupta (Amitabh).

The film goes quickly to Scotland where Naina is caught sneaking a holiday with her boyfriend Arjun (Tony Luke). They meet with a road accident leading to the death of Sunny (Antinio Akeel). As the two try to bury the evidence and try hard to escape from the scene of the offence without having to muck up their reputation or their hands, Arjun runs into Rani (Amrita Singh) and her husband Nirmal (Tanveer Ghani). Oh! Speak of circles in sharp turns the couple are none other than the parents of the victim.

It is not long before the needle of suspicion hovers around Naina. Saying anything more is not just robbing the viewer of a smooth narrative but also playing a spoil sport. The many layered tale played out by the two suspicious and imaginative protagonists is a fine narrative of how the two hold the viewers attention and the script together. I would never know as to how much of this all is attributable to the stated original but the here and now is so intriguing and seat fixing that you nearly sit at the seat end for most of the time.

Here are two master players: a successful business lady and an experienced lawyer testing the wits of each other. Unlike scenarios where this ends in testing the intelligence or patience of the audience, you have a story that keeps you totally engrossed. Just in the very final moments you have a bit of a disappointment. However that in the larger context is perfectly acceptable.

While most of the cast including the veterans such as Amitabh and the new comers like Tony Luke deliver, it is the two some who give yet again a wonderful and commanding performance that ensures the tale is not lost to over dramatic performances. May be, Big B is just a tad loud but that too is more in the region of perception than real adjudication. Tapasee is surely building a niche area for herself. It suddenly looks like the film makers are going to her with the right scripts and she is taking them head on.

To those who like thrillers without screeches and like to be rooted when seated this is a good see.