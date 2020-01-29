Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

By | Published: 1:04 pm 1:44 pm

New Delhi: Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi “inspires” her with his hard work for the country.

Joining the party at a ceremony at its headquarters here, Nehwal said the BJP has been working a lot for the country and she would work to do her bit as its member.

Nehwal (29) is a former world number one and has won numerous international titles, including a bronze medal at the Olympics.

Her elder sister Chandranshu Nehwal also joined the saffron party along with her.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh told reporters that Saina has brought glory to the country with her many international titles. She later met party president J P Nadda.