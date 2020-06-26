Amazon Pay ‘Smart Stores’ to empower local merchants in India

By | Published: 5:25 pm

Bengaluru: Amazon Pay on Friday launched Smart Stores feature in India where customers need to scan the store’s QR code using the Amazon app to begin exploring the products available within the store.

The ‘Smart Store’ feature would empower local shops with capabilities to increase footfalls, improve customer experience and generate more sales, the company said in a statement.

“Amazon Pay is already accepted at millions of local shops, we are trying to make customers’ buying experience at local shops even more convenient and safe through Smart Stores,” said Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay.

After selecting the products, customers buy with Amazon Pay, which gives them a choice of using UPI, balance, or credit or debit cards.

Customers can on-the-spot convert a transaction into an EMI, and from time-to-time avail exciting rewards from their banks or through Amazon Pay.

Smart Store will enable a local shop to launch a digital storefront, thereby enabling customers to discover products, read reviews, evaluate offers while in the store or from anywhere using the Amazon app.

I will also enable local shops to offer Amazon Pay reward coupons to attract new customers.

Thousands of local shops across the country have already signed up as Amazon Pay Smart Stores, like Sri Balaji Kitchens in Vishakapatnam, USHA Company Store in Jabalpur and outlets of brands such as Big Bazaar, MedPlus and More Supermarkets.

“Through EMIs, bank offers and rewards, we seek to make these purchases more affordable and rewarding for customers, and help increase sales for merchants,” Nerurkar added.