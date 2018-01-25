Badminton: India’s Satwik-Chirag duo ousts Japan’s Inoue-Kaneko

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: The fast-rising Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned eighth seed Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko of Japan 21-15, 21-17 in the men’s doubles first round match of the $350,000 Indonesia Masters World Tour Super 500 tournament at Jakarta on Wednesday.

The Indian pair won in 35 minutes.Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal outduelled seventh seed Chen Yufei of China 22-24, 21-15, 21-14 in the women’s singles match. After losing the first game at 22-24, Saina came back strongly to outwit young Yufei in the next two games. The match lasted 69 minutes.

However, Sameer Verma waged a grim battle before losing to Kazumasa Sakai 16-21, 21-12, 10-21 in the men’s singles match.Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han downed a fighting Indian combination of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy 21-18, 16-21, 21-16.