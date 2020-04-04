Badminton player Krishna Priya donates Rs 5 lakh to CMRF

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Kudaravalli Sree Krishna Priya, international badminton player from Telangana donated Rs 5 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the fight against Covid-19.

She described her mother as an inspiration when it came to social service activities and added, “this small contribution should encourage the entire sports fraternity to contribute whatever they can to overcome these difficult times.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .