Badruka College blank St Marry’s

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts Badruka College of Commerce and Arts defeated St Marry’s College Yousufguda 2-0 in the second round of the Osmania University inter-college tournament for men at its campus on Friday.

Also recording victories were IIMC College, who defeated Railway DC, and Bhavan’s Sainikpuri who got the better of Government city College with similar 2-0 scorelines.

Results: Round 2: Badruka College bt St Marry’s Yousufguda 2-0; IIMC College bt Railway DC 2-0; O U Commerce College bt AV College 2-1; Bhavan’s Sainkpuri College bt Govt City College 2-0; M J Engg College bt SP College 2-0; Matrusri Engg College bt Mesco College 2-1; OU Science College bt Loyola Academy College 2-0; Round-1: St Marry’s Yousufguda bt Islamiya Engg College 2-0; Matrushri Engg College bt Aurora DC 2-0; Mesco College bt Avanthi DC 2-0; MJ Engg College bt St Joseph DC 2-0; SP College bt Nizam DC 2-1; OU Science College bt Vasundara DC 2-0; Wesley College bt HMV DC 2-0; Siva Sivani DC bt Anwar -ul-uloom DC 2-1.

