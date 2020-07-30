Badshah, Fazilpuria reunite for groovy Haryanvi track

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Mumbai: Rap star Badshah has reunited with singer Fazilpuria for a new groovy Haryanvi track.

Titled “Haryana Roadways”, the song is the first collaboration of the two singers since their superhit “Chull” in 2016.

“This is a Haryanvi song, but Hindi-speakers will understand mostly all of it. The appeal of the song is raw, vibrant, and very desi. Listeners have so far showered love and embraced my experiments and I hope that they enjoy what Fazilpuria and I have tried this time. It was such an awesome experience to have reunited with Fazilpuria. He’s insanely talented. I am eager for listeners’ reaction,” Badshah said.

Fazilpuria added: “With each song of his, my admiration for Badshah just scales up. I am so happy that we got together for this wonderful and super catchy composition. I loved rendering the song and I wish this song entertains people thoroughly.”

Composed and performed by Badshah, the song is written by Raman Sisodia and rendered by Fazilpuria. It was released on Thursday.

Lately, Badshah has been exploring the regional music landscape.

Earlier this month, Badshah collaborated with fans and singers to create a Pahari version of his hit track “Genda phool”. In May, Badshah came out with a Gujarati version of “Genda phool” on public demand. Singer Bhoomi Trivedi has sung the version along with Badshah.

The music video of Badshah’s original “Genda phool”, which borrowed slices from an evergreen Bengali folk hit, is themed around Durga Puja, and is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli. The video features Jacqueline Fernandez.