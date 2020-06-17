Badshah gives his twist to DripReport’s ‘Skechers’

By | Published: 2:30 pm

Mumbai: Popular rapper Badshah has added his own twist to Internet sensation DripReport’s song “Skechers”.

“I loved ‘Skechers’ from the very first time I heard it, and I’m thrilled to have given it my own twist. I’m really excited about releasing this song internationally. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. Light up!” Badshah said.

DripReport also released a “Skechers” remix featuring rapper Tyga.

Tyga first performed the original version of “Skechers” on TikTok and then posted a follow-up video of himself riffing over the top of the song. This led to the collaboration between these two artistes and remix of the hit track.

“Skechers” is trending worldwide with 300 million streams across all digital platforms.

Meanwhile, Badshah, known for hits like “DJ waley babu” and “Paagal”, is riding high on the success of his last hit “Genda phool”.