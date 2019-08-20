Bag with Rs 50,000 stolen from car in Tandur

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons made away with a bag containing Rs 50,000 from a car that was parked near the SBI in Tandur town on Tuesday.

The car owner, K Narasimhulu, a resident of Tandur, came to the bank along with his mother and withdrew cash. He then dropped his mother at the house and returned to the bank for some work.

He parked the car keeping the cash bag inside the vehicle. On coming out of the bank, he found the cash bag missing. He lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter