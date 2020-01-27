‘Baggidi Gopal’ to release on February 28

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Upcoming movie titled Baggidi Gopal with the caption “Right Right Adhyaksha” tells the story of a common man who rose to public fame from a humble background of a bus conductor. The movie is being directed by Arjun Kumar and presented by master Baggidi Chetan Reddy and Nitin Sai Reddy under the banner Baggidi Arts Movies.

“It is an inspirational tale. I have played the role of a police officer in the film. Although Baggidi Gopal is a new entrant, he produced the movie very meticulously. Director Arjun Reddy has established all the characters in good shape. It would be an out-of-the box story and I wish the entire team on this occasion,” said senior actor Suman.

Producer Baggidi Gopal said, “The year 1982 had witness drastic change in the state’s political scenario. That was the year when I met the legendary actor NT Rama Rao. Later, I served the party on several positions. All my experiences and real-life incidents were incorporated into the movie. The movie is being released on February 23.

After completing censor formalities, we will be celebrating pre-release function on a grand scale. I dedicate the movie to all my supporters and family members,” the producer said. Former MLA Sanjay Rao it is a wonderful feeling to know that a movie has been made on Baggidi Gopal.

“I know the events and changes that had taken place in the region after he became MLA. Another overwhelming feeling is that we will get to see facts being projected in a right way,” he added. Director Arjun Kumar has also a played a small character simultaneously directing the film. “Baggidi Gopal is man of integrity. It’s a great feeling to be directing this movie,” he added.