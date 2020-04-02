BAGI, PhonePe launch coronavirus policy

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: Digital payments platform PhonePe launched a coronavirus hospitalisation insurance policy called Corona Care from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

It is priced at just Rs 156 with an insurance cover of Rs 50,000 for a person aged under 55 years and the cover is applicable at any hospital offering coronavirus treatment. It also covers 30 days of expenses related to pre-hospitalisation costs and post-care medical treatment.

There is not for medical tests before purchasing the policy. PhonePe users can purchase their policy under the ‘My Money’ section on the PhonePe app. The policy purchase process takes less than two minutes and customers will be instantly issued their policy documents inside the PhonePe app.

Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe said, “Many Indians don’t have health insurance covers, so they will be faced with an added financial burden in case someone in their family needs to get treatment for Covid-19. PhonePe has decided to forego its commission to make the Bajaj Allianz General Insurance product affordable.”

Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “Through our collaboration with PhonePe, customers can now avail of this product which covers by following a few simple steps on the PhonePe app.”

