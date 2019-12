By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: Builders Association of India (BAI) in association with Telangana State will be organising Builder’s Day on December 17.

K T Rama Rao, MA&UD, Industries & IT E&C along with Errabaelli Dayakar Rao, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development and RWS, Prashanth Reddy, Roads & Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing, and Jagadeesh Reddy, Energy Minister will be presenting the awards in different categories for the contractors who have supported and contributed for the development of Telangana.