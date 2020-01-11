Baig rescues Hyd as Kiran bags five wickets

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts Kerala’s Kiran Sagar bagged five wickets (5/48) but lower-order batsman Mirza Housef Baig scored a fighting half-century (53 from 79) and added a crucial 73-run partnership for the sixth wicket with captain G Anikethreddy (42 from 56) to help Hyderabad post a modest 209 in 53.1 overs on the first day of the four-day under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at the SD College, Alapuzah on Saturday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Opener Pratyush (40 from 68) and Rishiket Sisodia (31 off 51) added 58 runs for the second wicket before Hyderabad lost their way as Kiran Sagar ran through the Hyderabad batting order to restrict the total before Baig staged the reviving act.

In reply, Kerala ended the day at 91/4 in 34 overs. Captain and left-arm spinner Anikethreddy scalped two wickets while Bhuvangargiri Punnaiah and Murugan Abhishek scalped a wicket each. The hosts still trail by 118 runs with six wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 209 in 53.1 overs (Mirza Houzef Baig 53, G Anikethreddy 42; M Kiran Sagar 5/48) vs Kerala 91/4 in 34 overs (Anikethreddy 2/39).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.