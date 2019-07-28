Bailampudi team upbeat over success

By | Published: 6:12 pm 6:13 pm

Set in the village backdrop, Bailampudi is a romantic drama with a political touch. Harish Vinay, who played the lead role in the movie, is a village youth who questions the village leader Narayan who has muscle power besides political influence.

Female lead Tanishq Tiwari gets impressed by Harish and his braveness and falls in love with him. Directed by Anil PG Raj, Bailampudi opened to positive reviews at the box office on Friday.

Speaking during the success meet, producer Brahmananda Reddy hailed the crew and cast of the movie for the positive reviews. “The movie is garnering positive talk. However, collections-wise, it is a bit low. It may surge up

through word-of-mouth publicity in the coming days,” he said.

The music is given by Subhash Anand while cinematography is handled by Anil. The movie is based on true incidents.

