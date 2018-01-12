Bajaj Auto hopes to sell 6,000 bikes per month in TS and AP

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:40 pm

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto which is re-launching an updated version of its Discover is betting big on the brand to consolidate its position in the premium executive segment (motorcycles in the range of 100cc to 125cc). The company used to sell 8,000 units per month of the bike two years ago but is now aiming to sell 70,000 units per month pan-India and more than 6,000 units per month in just Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“The executive segment constitutes around 55 per cent of the motorcycle industry in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and almost 42,000 bikes are sold per month in this segment. The two versions of 2018 Discover– Discover 110 and 125-will help us achieve a significant breakthrough in the executive segment,” said Aswin Jaikanth, circle head South India, Bajaj Auto.

The automobile company is also optimistic about the market going forward and plans to increase its market share from 17-18 per cent in the overall motorcycle market to 24-25 per cent in the calender year 2018. Speaking about the current fiscal, Eric Vas, president (motorcycle), Bajaj Auto said, “The fiscal till now has been on a marginal growth path and we are confident that the fiscal 2017-18 would end with a double digit growth rate and our sales would cross 10 million units per month.”

Along with the launch of two versions of Discover 110 and 125, Bajaj Auto also showcased 2018 Dominars in three new colours, the new Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 220, the special Pulsar Black Pack edition in 150cc, 180cc and 220cc and Bajaj V with a new backrest for pillion rider.

Discover 110 will be available at a price of Rs 50,560 (ex-showroom Hyderabad) and the Discover 125 will be available at a price of Rs 53,555 and Rs 56,378 for drum and disc version respectively (ex-showroom Hyderabad).