Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar 125 Neon bike; price starts at Rs 64,000

By | Published: 7:48 pm

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched its new bike Pulsar 125 Neon with price starting at Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Pulsar 125 Neon is powered by a 125cc engine and will be available in both drum and disc brake versions, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The drum brake version is priced at Rs 64,000 while the disc brake option is tagged at Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom Delhi), it added.

“The new Pulsar 125 Neon will open up a new segment targeting the premium commuters who have always wanted to buy a sporty motorcycle with outstanding performance, style, and thrill at an amazing price point,” Bajaj Auto President Sarang Kanade said.

The Pulsar 125 Neon has a 5-speed gearbox with a primary kick which enables the rider to start the bike in any gear by depressing the clutch, the statement added.