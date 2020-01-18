Bajaj Electronics announces lucky draw winners

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Actors Nidhhi Agerwal, Niharika Konidela Hebah Patel and Harshvardhan Rane picked up the lucky draw for Rs 50 lakh cash and 22 Alto cars (22 winners each) of Bajaj Electronics, on Friday. On this occasion, 22 lucky winners won an Alto car each at Bajaj Electronics bumper draw at Forum Mall, KPHB. Lucky draw for cash prize was also picked and presented to the winner.

Karan Bajaj, CEO, Bajaj Electronics said that they always upheld the tradition of rewarding customers for the support and trust they share with them. He congratulated the winner of the Rs 50 lakhs lucky draw as well as the Alto car winners.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.