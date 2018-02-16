Bajrang Dal activists held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Six activists of of the Bajrang Dal were arrested by the Kukatpally Housing Board police on charges of creating nuisance and vandalising a shop on Valentine’s Day.

According to police, the arrested were identified as M Naveen Kumar (23), M Sonu (22), B Jeevan (26), A Ramakrishna (22), B Dinesh Kumar (20) and T Rakesh (22).

KPHB Inspector Ch Kushalkar said they had entered a cloth store in Manjeera Mall and vandalised the shop.

“They broke valuable items that were put up as part of Valentine’s Day, saying that observing such events was against Indian tradition,” he said.

Based on a complaint by the shopowner, police booked a case and the suspects were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.