Bajrang Dal protests in front of AP CM Jagan’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills on Wednesday when Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest demanding protection of temples in AP.

The Bajrang Dal had given a call to lay siege to the APCM’s residence demanding protection of the Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh. They also demanded that the AP Chief Minister should sign the TTD declaration while visiting the temple.

The police were deployed in huge numbers at the Lotus Pond area following the call given by the Bajrang Dal. As the activists came to the spot and staged a dharna, the police took them into preventive custody.

