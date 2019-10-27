Baking is a therapy

By | Published: 12:53 am 12:14 am

The story of Pranathi Gangasani is along similar lines. An architecture student, the spunky girl who is a dab hand with icing cakes, and pastries says, it was passion that pulled her away from a career poring over building plans.

Currently working as an apprentice at the popular bakery Concu, Pranathi shares, “Don’t get me wrong, I love architecture, but there is something baking a cake from scratch that is infinitely more satisfying and the feeling of being able to provide employment to people along the way is the icing on the cake.” Despite apprehensive parents, she went ahead and left her architect’s job to study baking, upon her brother’s advice.

“Life is about taking risks. Doing something which makes you happy at the end of the day is more important,” explains Pranathi who is now looking to open her baking shop soon.

