Bakrid: Sheep may get dearer by 20 per cent in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) round the corner, the Muslim community in the capital is keeping its fingers crossed over the prices of the sacrificial animals.

A few lakh sheep are sold across the city in the run-up to the festival. They are brought to Hyderabad from as far as Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while regular supply to city markets is from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Usually, the animal is priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 (12 kg) depending upon the supply in the market. While the regular markets at Jiyaguda, Golnaka and Langer Houz attract scores of buyers and sellers, several temporary sale points come up at Tolichowki, Chanchalguda, Falaknuma, Amberpet, Musheerabad and Petlaburj.

However, with supplies being not so encouraging at the markets so far, traders fear there might be a shortage of sheep. “We are still waiting for the arrival of animals. The demand will be high as many people are avoiding the big cattle in view of stringent enforcement of law and anticipation of trouble by certain groups,” said Shamshuddin, a sheep trader at Jiyaguda.

The prices for the current festival season will be known only by Saturday evening when traders start bringing the sheep to the city from across Telangana and other States. However, a rise of around 20 per cent in prices compared to that of the previous years is being anticipated. Rains could also impact pricing. “The transporters will charge more if the rains continue,” he said.

The attraction will be big rams, which are expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000. “Some persons rear it and sell in the market. Usually, the professional shepherds do not rear them. They are reared at farmhouses on outskirts and sold during Bakrid,” pointed out Munawar Qureshi, a butcher from Musheerabad.

A few web portals are also selling the sheep online. However, most prefer to buy sacrificial animal after visiting the market to ensure that it is healthy and fulfils the criterion required.

HHF to facilitate sacrifice of animals

The Helping Hand Foundation is facilitating sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul Adha, which is falling on August 12. The sheep weighing between 13 kg and 15 kg is priced at Rs 8,000 and the charges include cutting, transportation and distribution of the meat.

“The meat of the sacrificial animal will be distributed among poor families, including those of the patients who are suffering from life-threatening diseases,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari, of Helping Hand Foundation. For details, contact Helping Hand Foundation at ‘[email protected]’.

