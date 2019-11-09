‘Bala’ fails to make an impact

By | Published: 12:36 am

The thematic similarity is too striking and thus novelty, a strong feature of most Ayushman Khurrana films, is gone. It is truly sad that two films had to have a back to back release. The controversy has further made sure that the viewer knows just what to accept. The telepathy between the film makers Abhishek Pathak and Amar Kaushik is notwithstanding, the outing is too predictable and tiring.

For a good part of the film you sure have the feel that you have been through it all. Compare with Ujda Chaman is bound to play on your mind. Having said that, accepted that originality is but a minor virtue in art it must be conceded that this film takes up an issue.

Its twists and turns are within the accepted parameters of mainstream. There is a sense of boldness and surely the finale is clearly a positive sign. Calf days relationship between a natural charmer and a classmate lays the foundation. In less than two decades the young lad is now facing the world with the challenge of baldness.

Bala (Ayushman Khurrana) lives with his maternal grandpa, a retired cricketing dad (Saurabh Shukla), a cricket playing brother Vihan (Dheerendra Kumar Gautam) and Mom (Sunita Rajwar). Running a grocery store in the nearby is Mausi (Seema Pahwa) and her lawyer niece Latika (Bhumi). Latika and Bala have been in school, the former with a huge complex about her complexion, and he is the flamboyant kid with the school eating of his palm.

Bala tricks various methods to keep his balding head away from public image. He couldn’t take social rejection and ridicule and he finally gets himself a well-fitting wig and an aspiring model Pari (Yami Gautam) as a girlfriend. A few feeble attempts and lost opportunities, Bala is all set and matrimony is the next step in his relationship with Pari.

The bubble bursts, the bluff is called thanks to the furious Latika who hides her dark complexion with a fiery attitude. It is from this stage that the meandering script tightens and becomes an engrossing tale worth watching. As a character says: it is not about body shaming as much as it is about cheating and the right of choice. The innuendos that society has for those who are not endowed by average parameters (misconstrued as normal parameters) the script mirrors a social order with its prejudices and mental blocks.

Needless to point out that after some high octave emotions that protagonists reflecting alopecia and hyper melanosis with their differing approaches to their seeming short comings move on. It is this aspect that makes it interesting. The film obviously deals with myopic assessments of human short comings assuming that the midline is the best parameter.

Settled paradigms such as hair is good, bald is bad; tall is good, short is bad; lean good, plump bad (Ujda Chaman); fair good, dark bad, at one level this pained and exhaustive stance is in itself an apologetic treatise. Some in the cast like Saurabh Shukla point out how their sheer presence is enough to add authenticity to the story.

Amazing talent like Seema Pahwa goes waste. It is interesting that Vijay Raaz is used as the narrator, Yami Gautam is hurtingly synthetic. Surely Bhoomi Pednekar would not rate this among her better outings. Actors such as Abhishek Benerji as Ajju and Dheerendra Gautam as the brother punctuate the film with intensity and sincerity. He takes his time but once he gets into the skin Ayushman Khurrana once again proves how well he has come to understand the nuances of our cinema.

In the final soliloquy, the Shah Rukh, Big B, Kaka imitating Bala points out that societally we have moved far away hopefully from the days we celebrated Mere anganeme tumhara kya kaam hai.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .