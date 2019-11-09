‘Bala’ mints Rs 10.5 crore on opening day

By | Published: 5:03 pm

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest outing ‘Bala’ has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 10.5 crore on its first day.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and explained that the strong word of mouth along with Ayushmann’s image of a bankable star are the key contributors for the movie’s collection. The analyst expects the business to grow further on Day 2 and 3.

Adarsh also shared first-day collections of his movies since 2017 with ‘Dream Girl’ coming at a close second with Rs 10.05 crores.

‘Bala’ also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. In the movie, Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from premature balding. It revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Among others, ‘Bala’ also features Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.