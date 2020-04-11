Bala Vikasa distributes essential commodities to 400 transgenders

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Warangal Urban: Bala Vikasa, one of the leading NGOs of Telangana, is in the frontline helping the poor who are suffering due to lockdown imposed to check the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus.

State President of the Telangana Hijra Transgender Samithi, Laila sought the assistance of Bala Vikasa in mitigating the plight of nearly 400 transgenders who were suffering without essential supplies due to the lockdown.

Solely dependent on begging and soliciting alms from passers-by, users of public transport, shopkeepers, etc., they lost their source of income and were facing hunger and starvation.

Responding swiftly to the appeal made by Laila, Bala Vikasa provided items like rice, oil, flour, sugar, etc., worth Rs 2,50,000 to help them survive the lockdown period. GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy and Bala Vikasa Executive Director Shoury Reddy Singareddy handed over the kits to the representatives of the community here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pamela appreciated Bala Vikasa for coming forward to the aid of a neglected community like transgenders and said that the Municipal Corporation looks forward to doing more such programmes for the weak and the poor.

Laila, a vocal representative of the transgender community, said, “We have greatly benefited from the trainings that were organized at Bala Vikasa and are very thankful to them for helping us during this time of crisis.”

Shoury Reddy also said that they had initiated several Relief and Prevention initiatives for diverse communities that are being affected by COVID-19.

