Bala Vikasa to start tailoring skills programme for widows in Warangal

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Warangal Urban: Bala Vikasa, a Kazipet based non-profit organisation, with the financial assistance from “Call of the poor-Canada” is providing training for two months in tailoring for 21 young widows.

They will also be handed over the industrial sewing machines besides providing training in modern designs and models and see that their financial conditions would be improved. In a press release, here on Friday, Bala Vikasa programme manager Latha said that advanced tailoring training would help the young widows to eke out their lives decently.

