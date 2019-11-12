Balakrishna once again in NTR’s avatar in ‘Thalaivi’

By | Published: 9:15 pm 9:17 pm

The biopic of legendary actor NT Rama Rao, in spite of its mammoth dimensions, failed to reach the expectations of Telugu audiences. His son, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s dedicated effort did not fetch him any special dividend other than the satisfaction he derived from portraying his beloved father in both N.T.R Kathanayakudu and N.T.R Mahanayakudu directed by Krish.

Against the debacle he faced through both the parts of the film, Balakrishna may be forced to appear in the role of his father once again. The biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamilnadu Jayalalithaa who was the most popular female star in all the southern languages during 70’s, is being programmed for a full length entertainer with the title Thalaivi. It is learnt that makers are seriously looking forward to casting Balakrishna in the film. Two characters, those of NTR and Sobhan Babu, are consciously planted in the script to make it more commercially viable, according to the sources.

Producer Vishnu Induri who co-produced NTR’s biopic, has now taken up Thalaivi to bankroll the project. Vishnu is said to have done the groundwork to portray Balakrishna as NTR in Thalaivi.

For Sobhan Babu’s role, Vishnu is still seriously engaged in the pursuit of a right artist. Till date, only the search is on the way, but to no avail. But grape wine is abuzz with the news that Balakrishna is agreed to act in the film. Tamil film industry, with a unified voice, has raised its objection to depict the episode of Sobhan Babu and Jayalalitha because the clandestine relation between two superstars of that time might tarnish the so called image of Amma. Certain part of the Tamil industry is said to have seriously cautioned the makers against the possible break out of public anger if Amma is blasphemed.

