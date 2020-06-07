Balamrutham, a boon for many in Telangana

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Balamrutham, the weaning food to provide improved supplementary nutrition to children between seven months and three years of age is turning out to be a boon for over 15 lakh children across Telangana, who are beneficiaries of the scheme every month.

Introduced under the Integrated Child Development Service, the weaning food is a preparation of wheat, chana dal, milk powder, oil and sugar and provides 50 per cent of much needed iron, calcium, vitamins and other recommended dietary allowance that children require per day.

L Sreenivas Naik, Manager (HRD) at Telangana Foods, a wing of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, said there was good demand for Balamrutham given the weaning food is rich in nutritional supplements.

“Every child should take this food as it will serve as an effective supplementary nutrition during the child’s crucial period of seven months to three years,” he said.It not only serves as a weaning food but also as a caloric dense food to reduce malnutrition, Naik said, adding that it had to be used as part of supervised feeding for malnourished children.

Balamrutham is distributed in packets of 2.5 kg per child per month. It is distributed on the first day of every month to the mothers as take home ration. Along with the Balamrutham packet, these children also receive two eggs a week at Anganwadi centres. Officials said that the recommended quantity was 100 grams, which has to be given to children three to five times every day. For children below one year, Balamrutham can be served as porridge mixed with hot water and for older children it can be given in the form of a ‘laddu’.

Around 2,500 tonnes of Balamrutham, which costs nearly Rs 12 crore is supplied to anganwadi centres every month. “Our aim is to offer a chemical-free, hygiene and nutritious food to all children in the State,” Naik said.

Cargo buses transport Balamrutham:

Telangana Foods has utilised several cargo buses during the lockdown to ensure the food reaches anganwadi centres in time every month. Workers in these centres then deliver Balamrutham to the beneficiaries.

The department supplies this food from its storage house in Nacharam to all districts in the State. Since the State had permitted movement of vehicles for emergency services during lockdown, RTC cargo buses transported Balamrutham.

Balamrutham Plus on trials:

Balamrutham Plus, which was developed by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare in association with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), was launched six months ago.

As a pilot project, Balamrutham Plus was first implemented in Asifabad and Gadwal districts. NIN has taken the feedback from the project and once it gives its approval, this scheme will be implemented across all districts.

“Balamrutham Plus has more supplements and provides additional nutrients to children. If a kg of Balamrutham cost Rs 50, Balamrutham Plus costs Rs 90 to Rs 100 a kg,” officials said.

