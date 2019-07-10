Bala’s brace boosts Cantonment

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Bala scored a brace as Cantonment downed Young Sporting FC 4-0 in the TFA C Division League match at Gymkhana Football Ground, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sreenidhi FC secured a 3-0 win over Bolarum Sporting at OU Football Grounds.

Results: Sreenidhi FC 3 (Paveen Thang Singh 24’, Khamchin Khup 33’, Jaipal Singh Munda 65’) bt Bolarum Sporting 0; Cantonment 4 (Bala 12’, 40’, Anandeep 45’, Jay 57’) bt Young Sporting 0.

