Balayya teams up with Boyapati for hat-trick hit

Actor Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna is collaborating with director Boyapati Srinu to score another hat-trick entertainer. His movie Ruler is already set to release on December 20. Soon, he will embark on the prestigious project with Boyapati. The movie has been launched with a grand puja ceremony here in the city.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing this film under Dwaraka Creations banner. Popular Director B Gopal gave the first clap for the muhurat shot while popular producer Ambica Krishna switched on the camera. The first shot has been picturised on Balakrishna uttering a powerful dialogue in his unique style, “Nuvvoka maatante adi ‘sabdham’, ade maata nenante adi ‘saasanam’… check in the public.” Popular producers C Kalyan, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna said, “Today is an auspicious day. The film everyone is eagerly waiting for in our combination is being produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy garu in Dwaraka Creations. My films Simha, and Legend which were directed by Boyapati Srinu had scored super success at the box office.

Our combination usually carry a lot of expectations among the audience and fans. M Rathnam’s story, dialogues will be too good. We carry the responsibility to deliver what audience expect from us. Simha and Legend became blockbusters as we feel and fulfilled that responsibility.

This story has freshness and also a spiritual angle to it. Some stories were made out of a character and some come from one’s vision and personality. But, stories from our combination mostly come from our aggression. The story has shaped up superbly. Industry needs good young producers like Ravinder Reddy. I can assure the audience and fans that we will deliver a very good film in our combination.”