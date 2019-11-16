Balayya turns golfer for his 105th movie

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna has turned a golfer. His recent 2.0 version slim look has left fans in awe. The poster is among the latest ones which were released by the makers.

Balakrishna’s 105th movie titled Ruler has garnered much hype with back to back new posters. Balayya is donning the role of a cop in the movie. Ruler is being produced by C Kalyan under the banner Happy Movies. KS Ravi Kumar is directing the movie. Female actors Sonal Chahan and Vedhika are the leading ladies of the film. Senior actors Bhoomika Chawla, Prakash Raj, and Jayasudha are essaying key roles in the movie.

The team wrapped up crucial scenes in Thailand, sometime back and later some crucial action sequences were shot in Hyderabad. There have been expectations from the Balayya’s next as the movie is coming under the combination of C Kalyan, ever since Balayya’s box office hit Jai Simha released.

Chirantan Bhat is rendering the music while Ramprasad is the cinematographer. Parachuri Murali has penned the story. Shayaji Shinde, Nagineedu, Sapthagiri, Koteswara Rao, Srinivas Reddy, Raghubabu, Dhanaraj, Banda Raghu were among other characters in the movie.

