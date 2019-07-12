Balbir Singh Dhillon to head Audi India from September

By | Published: 4:52 pm

New Delhi: German carmaker Audi on Friday announced a major management change in its India division as it named Balbir Singh Dhillon as the new head of Audi India with effect from September 1.

The company in a statement said that its current India head Rahil Ansari has been selected for a position at the finance division of the company’s headquarter in Ingolstadt, Germany. In his new assignment Ansari would take the role of Senior Director, Central Sales Controlling (Global).

“Balbir Singh Dhillon who is currently heading Dealer Development has been elevated as Head, Audi India to be effective from September 1, 2019. An experienced automotive professional, Dhillon joined Audi India for his second stint in July 2018 and brings with him 23 years of automotive experience,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on appointment Michael Frisch, Vice President Region Overseas AUDI AG said: “Balbir has been a part of the Audi team in India and Middle-East and we are confident that he will take the brand forward in India even as market tries to buck external factors and grow.”

Dhillon re-joined Audi India in July 2018 after his previous stint between 2007 and 2012 as Head of Sales Field Force. He had previously worked in Audi Middle East, Porsche India and Honda India.

“Rahil has already set in motion a new momentum for us and I look forward to build on that foundation as we move towards era of electrification and digitalisation in India,” said Dhillon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter