Balding drives 23-year-old man to suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: T Nitin, 23, a native of Warangal district, was staying in a rented house at Chilkanagar for the last few years. He had reportedly slipped into depression as he began losing his hair at a drastic pace. According to the police, Nitin used to tell his friends that he was planning to go in for a hair transplant though it was a costly option.

However, on Saturday, when a friend reached his house, Nitin was found hanging. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and handed over Nitin’s body to the family after an autopsy at the Gandhi hospital mortuary.

A suicide note purportedly written by Nitin was recovered from the room in which he said that no one else was responsible for his death and that he was resorting the drastic step because of his hairfall dilemma.

