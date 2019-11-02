Balijeet Singh stars in KHALSA B win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: Balijeet Singh produced an all-round show (76 & 3/36) as KHALSA Team A (Hyd-Sec) defeated KHALSA Team B (Hyd-Sec) by five wickets in the Guru Nanak Devji Maharaj leather ball Cricket Tournament at Gymkhana Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Balijeet also received the man of the match award for his performance.

Brief scores: KHALSA Team B 130/7 in 20 overs (Jazz Bhai 49, Balijeet Singh 3/36) lost to KHALSA Team A 133/5 in 14.3 overs (Balijeet Singh 76, Navjot Khanduja 3/18).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.