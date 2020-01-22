Balius, Pontitus Pilate impress in trials at Hyderabad racecourse

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Balius, Pontitus Pilate, Top Link and Barbosella pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Wednesday morning.

Sand

800m:

Tokyo Jam (Koushik) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Dancing Doll (Ritesh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Avantika (Trainer) 1-1, 600/45, well in hand. Bombastic (Ritesh) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Titus (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Curcumin (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Top Sprint (Ajit Singh) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Khan Sahib (RB) & Ta Ta (BR Kumar) 57, 600/43, not this pair. Ayur Shakti (Ritesh) & Recumbentibus (Rafique Sk) 57, 600/44, former finished 2L in front.

1000m:

Kasariya Balam (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Golconda Diamond (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Staridar (Koushik) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. Balius (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Mahavi (G Naresh) & Castlerock (R Ajinkya) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together.

1200m:

Victory Parade (Kiran Naidu) & Palsy Walsy (AA Vikrant) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, a fit pair. Art In Motion (G Naresh) & Cowboys Delight (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/58, 600/45, former moved well. Rutilant (Rafique Sk) & Ulysses (Ritesh) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair handy.

Winter Outer Race Grass

800m:

Ekam (App) 55, 600/42, not extended.

1000m:

Arc Of History (K Mukesh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, handy. Turf Warrior (Ajit Singh) & Turf Monarch (G Naresh) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41, pair finished level. Lady Of War (RB) & Southern Meteor (Trainer) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, pair well in hand. Light The Way (P Ajeeth K) & Lightning Pearl (App) 1-8, 800/53. 600/39, former moved well. 3y-(Quasar/Alhuda) (Ashhad Asbar) & Classic Remark (App) 1-7, 800/55, 600/40, pair finished level.

1200m:

Lightning Fairy (AA Vikrant) & Agilis (Md Ismail) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/55, 600/42, former finished 2L in front. Dumbledore (Md Ismail) & Top Saga (R Ajinkya) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41, pair not extended. Mirana (Ashhad Asbar) & Sterling King (App) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, former finished 1L in front. Barbosella (App) & Durango (Jagdale) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39, former pleased. Look Of Love (App) & Darshish (G Naresh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40, former shaped well. Siyabonga (Gopal Singh) 1-20, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/40, moved well. Merry Dane (Gopal Singh) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, not extended. Moon General (Ashhad Asbar) 1-22, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39, well in hand. Tapatio (AA Vikrant) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39, not extended. Chase Your Dreams (Gopal Singh) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41, not extended. Smarty (P Ajeeth K) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, good. Alexanderthegreat (K Mukesh) & Moringa (P Ajeeth K) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pair worked well. Astronaut (P Ajeeth K), Evon Von Brando (A Joshi) & Life Time (K Mukesh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40, a fit trio. Blazer (R Ajinkya) & Star Of Tiara (Ajit Singh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39, pair worked well. Ashwa Bravo (App) & Champion Bull (G Naresh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, former in good shape. Warrior Supreme (AA Vikrant) & Agni (Kiran Naidu) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39, a fit pair. Misty River (AA Vikrant) & Gusty Note (Kiran Naidu) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/41, former finished 2L in front.

1400m:

Vashishta (App) 1-41, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43, not extended. Raajneeti (Trainer) 1-40, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42, not extended. Pontitus Pilate (Ashhad Asbar) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40, fit and well. Top Link (Ashaad Asbar) & Palace On Wheels (App) 1-33, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40, former finished 1L in front, latter joined at 1000 metres.