Balka Suman promotes oil palm farming in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman, who was passionately promoting farming of oil palm trees in the district for last few months, led by example to farmers as he planted the saplings of the crop in his agriculture field at Polampalli village in Bheemaram mandal on Wednesday.

He is a pioneer in growing oil palm in erstwhile Adilabad district. He was joined by Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha. Legislators N Diwakar Rao, K Chandar, D Manohar Reddy, Mancherial ZP Chairperson N Bhagya Laxmi, her counterpart of Peddapalli district Putta Madhu, DCP Uday Kumar Reddy, District Cooperative Marketing Committee Chairman T Lingaiah and Collector Bharati Hollikeri also graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman informed that the Union government had issued an order, giving its nod for growing oil palm crop in 45,000 acres in Telangana and to set up palm oil processing unit at Jaipur mandal centre. He added he was farming the oil palm trees in his 30 acre agriculture field in order to encourage farmer community of the district and several parts of northern Telangana.

The legislator said that he had begun cultivation of oil palm trees at the village on a pilot project basis in erstwhile Adilabad district for the first time. He stated that the crop was going to be grown in 513 acres in 108 villages belonging to five mandals of Chennur Assembly constituency. He added that he was aiming at increasing the area of cultivation till 7,500 acres in the forthcoming year.

The government whip urged agrarian community to come forward to grow the oil palm trees and to earn huge profits. He opined that the soil and climatic conditions of Northern Telangana was suitable for the crop of this oil seeds. He stated that Chennur segment, which is going to be provided sufficient irrigation facilities, was favorable for cultivating the trees.

It may be noted here that Suman had conducted an awareness programme among the farmers over cultivation of oil palm trees in Chennur town in December last. He took 1,300 farmers belonging to several parts of Chennur Assembly constituency toured Khammam district for studying the prospects of oil palm cultivation in the third week of December.

