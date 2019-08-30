Balka Suman releases fishlings into Godavari

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Mancherial: Chennur MLA Balka Suman attended a slew of programmes in different parts of the constituency on Friday. He inspected a site for constructing 286 double bed room houses in Kyathanpalli, planted saplings in a power plant Jaipur, and released fishlings into backwaters of Annaram at Velala village in Jaipur mandal and in Gollavagu project in Bheemaram mandal.

Suman initialed visited a piece of land meant for building 2BHK houses under the limits off Kyathanpalli Municipality. He instructed officials concerned to ensure better spot and to commence the works of construction immediately. He told them to complete construction of homes and hand them over to beneficiaries at the earliest. He stressed the need to maintain quality in the construction of homes. He said the scheme to be a prestigious one to TRS government.

The legislator then planted saplings on the premises of the power plant belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited. He underlined the need to protect the saplings and to grow green cover for ensuring better future to generations to come. He said that the government had embarked on a mammoth task of planting 220 crore saplings under Telanganaku Harita Haram, a massive green drive.

This student union leader-turned politician dropped fishlings in the backwaters of Annaram barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram project, in Godavari river on the outskirts of temple village Velala and then in Gollapalli irrigation project in Bheemaram mandal. He informed that the government was committed for the welfare of all sections of the society. He added that the fishlings would help the fishermen community in achieving financial empowerment.

Suman was joined by ZPTCs, MPPs and local leaders of TRS of Mandamarri, Jaipur and Bheemaram mandals.

