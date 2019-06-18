Balka Suman seeks land pattas for non-coal miners

By | Published: 1:56 am

Mancherial: Chennur MLA Balka Suman requested authorities of Singareni Collieries Company Limited to grant certificate of land ownership to non-workers of the coal giant as assured by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He met SCCL’s Chief Manager and Director N Sridhar in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Suman urged the head of SCCL to take steps to carry out surveys across 20 colonies inhabited by non-coal miners in Srirampur near Mancherial town. He urged the CMD to issue the ownership documents to the eligible occupants. He recalled that Rao had promised to the non-workers of the coal major when he was touring Srirampur in February of 2018.

The legislator later met Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and submitted proposals for construction of bridges across several streams in Chennur Assembly constituency, at an estimated cost of Rs 28.50 crore. He also submitted proposals for laying 35 black top roads connecting many villages, costing Rs 70.90 crore and for renovating 23 stretches at a cost of Rs 44 crore.

The MLA said that he wanted the Minister to grant funds by giving administrative sanction to the works at the earliest, considering the plight of the residents of the villages. He told Rao that the habitations were forced to disconnect from mainstream during monsoon due to lack of infrastructure and they would be able to connect with the external world with advent of bridges and roads.

On June 12, Suman had discussed with the authorities of SCCL on giving house sites to coal miners and utilisation of funds released through District Mineral Fund Trust in Hyderabad.

