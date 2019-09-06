Balka Suman urges officials to utilize funds for growth in Chennur

By | Published: 12:03 am

Mancherial: Chennur MLA Balka Suman on Friday urged the Panchayat Raj and other department officials and elected representatives to make plans for development of rural parts on various fronts and to address their problems during the 30-day action plan programme.

He was participating in the launch programme of the action plan in Shankarapur in Kotapalli and Kishtampet villages of Chennur mandal. He was accompanied by MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar.

He urged the officials and public representatives to utilise the initiative to transform the country side and to create awareness on initiatives of the government.

The legislator advised the authorities concerned and public representatives to involve locals in clearing weed and debris. He requested the residents of the two villages to plant saplings and convert their habitations into green villages. He said that growing trees would be beneficial to humans in many ways in particular to farmers. He added the green cover helps a region in seeing good rainfall.

Suman gave tips on development of rural parts and visions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in turning villages into model civic bodies. He said that Rao was aiming at changing face of the country side by improving infrastructure. He stated that Panchayat Raj Act was amended for helping the civic bodies to achieve empowerment and financial self-sustainability.

A large number of elderly women, youngsters and farmers voluntarily took part in the event and promised to extend their cooperation in implementation of the action plan.

