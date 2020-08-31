Balka Suman vows to bear expenses of poor student

The MLA won laurels for extending the aid to the financially poor yet meritorious student, whose father is a daily wager.

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman has come forward to bear tuition fee and stationery and travelling charges of Rs 70,000 of an economically backward student who secured a seat in the National-Institute of Technology (NIT)-Warangal. The student was Jummadi Ajay, a native of Bheemaram mandal centre.

Suman responded to a plea made by Vemula Srikanth Goud, president of TRS’ youth wing of the Chennur constituency over the phone. The MLA won laurels for extending the aid to the financially poor yet meritorious student, whose father Srinivas is a daily wager.

Having secured 5,751st rank in the Joint Admission Test-2020, Ajay could not pay the expenses involved in studying MSc in the premier institute. He was about to quit studies considering his inability to bear the fee. However, Suman provided the monetary help to the student and helped realise his dream to pursue post-graduation at the institution. Srinivas thanked Suman for coming to the rescue of his son.

Suman advised Ajay to shine in academics and bring recognition to the district and the Chennur constituency. He said no talented student should stop studies due to poor financial background or family problems. He promised to extend all support to Ajay in future if required. He added that Balka Foundation, a voluntary organisation founded by him, was taking a slew of social service activities.

