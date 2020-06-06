Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanothsavam to have only Vedic pandits

By | Published: 4:08 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, the annual kalyanothsavam at the Balkampet Yellamma temple in the city will be held in the presence of only Vedic pandits and temple authorities on June 23.

Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday held a joint meeting with the temple committee representatives and officials of the Endowment department, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporaiton (GHMC), police and others, during which he pointed out that the kalyanthosavam of Godess Yellamma is held on a grand scale with the participation of a large number of devotees every year.

However, given the prevailing conditions and following orders issued by the government, it has been decided to hold the kalyanam with participation of only Vedic pandits and temple authorities, he said. The Rathotsavam on the following day i.e., on June 24, will also be held in the temple itself.

The Minister said the government would make arrangements for live telecast of the event for the devotees. Temple trustee Sai Baba Goud and other committee members said they would abide by the decisions taken by the government.

“We extend support to the government and also appeal to the devotees also to support,” said Goud.

The Minister said permanent sheds in front of the temple were being set up with help from donors. Also, for the devotees, a multi-level vehicle parking facility was being built with a budget of Rs.5 crore apart from central lighting and dividers with greenery to come up on the white topping road being built at a cost of around Rs.7 crore.

