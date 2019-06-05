Baller fancied for Ooty feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:10 am 5:35 pm

Udhagamandalam: The Craig Marshall-trained Baller who is in good condition, is expected to score in the Royal Academy Plate 1300 metres, Terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. No false rails.

The first race starts at 10 30 a.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Striking Distance 1, Kingsfrolic 2, Excellanza 3

2. Mighty Princess 1, Star Victorious 2, Up And At Them 3

3. Grey Twilight 1, Pinewood 2, Cabaloo Rapido 3

4. Elegance Mine 1, Poppy 2, Cleona 3

5. Baller 1, Kings Show 2, Shreya’s Pet 3

6. Breaking Bounds 1, Pacific Dunes 2, Regal Tribute 3

7. Squadron Leader 1, Fantastic Hit 2, Pappa Rich 3

8. Undeniable 1, Al Hilalee 2, Jericho 3

Day’s Best: Elegance Mine.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

