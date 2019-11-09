Balotsavams help tap talent, says Koppula Eshwar

By | Published: 12:20 am

Peddapalli: Stating that present day kids are the future of the nation, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar advised them to move forward with the aim of changing the future of the country.

The Minister along with local MLA Korukanti Chander inaugurated Balotsavam (children’s festival) organised by Vijayamma Foundation at Jawaharlal Stadium in Godavarikhani on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar said besides enthusiasm and happiness, events like Balotsavam would help bring out the inner talent in children.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who developed Telangana as a model State, was giving top priority for education system, he said.

The Minister appreciated Chander for winning the minds of local people by organising Mothers’ Day, Jala Jatara and Balotsavam on behalf of Vijayamma Foundation.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner, V Satyanarayana, Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Srinivas Rao and others participated in the celebrations.

