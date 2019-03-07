Balraj to be part of Kitchen Champion

By | Published: 5:32 pm

Stand-up comedian and host Balraj will appear in an episode of the cook-off competition show Kitchen Champion. He will be joined by his sister on the show.

“I am looking forward to the show and cooking with my sister. We used to cook a lot together and this will bring back such wonderful memories,” Balraj said in a statement.

“This is the first time that someone from my family will be on-screen. I am a bit nervous and she is excited. We will be shooting on March 8 and will make sure that the episode is entertaining,” he added.