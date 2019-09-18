Bamboo cutting row, foresters draw flak in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Some unidentified persons are reportedly cutting bamboo from the forests of Kaghaznagar Forest division and transporting it to neighboring States. Locals allege that forest officials were backing the smugglers.

The photos of clumps of bamboo being cut and loaded in tractors were being circulated in social media platforms. Some locals of Anukoda and Kadamba villages in Kaghaznagar division accused the foresters of being inactive when the bamboo was being transported by smugglers who were engaging labourers to fell the trees. They charged that a bamboo-laden lorry was caught in Gannaram village of this mandal recently.

Public further allege that the smugglers are showing fake permits and were criticizing the authorities of Forest department for failing to prevent the menace. They said that the foresters, who harass tribals for dwelling in the wild and depending on the forests for firewood, were showing negligence in clamping down the smugglers.

When asked, District Forest Officer Dr L Ranjeet Nayak told Telangana Today that they were verifying whether the land, from where the bamboo was allegedly being smuggled, belongs to Forest department. We are getting original maps of the lands. If it is in revenue lands, we have no say as the bamboos outside forest are free. If it is in reserve forest, action will be taken against officials concerned.

The IFS officer further stated a vigilance team belonging to Forest department from Hyderabad was also inquiring into the allegations. It will submit a report based on which action is going to be initiated against the officials, he informed, adding, none brought the involvement of the authorities in the menace to his notice so far.

