Bammera Pothana statue inaugurated in Warangal

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Warangal Urban: Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narendar has inaugurated the saint poet Bammera Pothana statue installed in front of the office of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) in the city on Friday. Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) set up the statue with Rs 12 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Narender has appreciated the KUDA for developing greenery, stone design and lighting at the statue at the junction that was named after Pothana. KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, GWMC commissioner and KUDA vice-chairperson Pamela Satpathy, KUDA PO E Ajit Reddy and others attended the programme.

