Ban on gutkha, pan masala in Telangana from Jan 10

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana State has prohibited manufacturing, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of Gutkha or pan masala which contains tobacco and nicotine as ingredients and chewing tobacco products like Khaini, scented and flavored tobacco pouches, sachets and containers in the State for one-year with effect from January 10.

Contravention of the prohibition orders is an offence and punishable with imprisonment under the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Commissioner of Food Safety said.