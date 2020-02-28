Ban on Umrah pilgrims leaves many in dilemma

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The immediate ban on Umrah pilgrims bound for holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in view of coronavirus scare left many pilgrims from the State in a dilemma. The Saudi Arabia government issued orders temporarily banning entry of persons visiting the kingdom on Umrah pilgrimage and visit visa.

Following the directive, various airlines stopped carrying those intending to travel for the pilgrimage and on visit visa for other purposes, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. Around 200 persons were asked by the airlines managements to drop their travel plans in view of the directive.

Hafez Mohd Faiyaz Ali, executive member, Haj and Umrah Tour Organisers Association said since Thursday early morning, the airlines stopped carrying passengers. “Airlines management told us the directive was communicated to them by the authorities and published in Saudi Arabia local newspapers. All those bound for the pilgrimage returned back,” he said.

Following the development, the tour operators have asked those intending to visit the pilgrimage to put their plans on temporary hold till an update is received from the Saudi government. “There is no clarity on how long the ban will prevail. We are adopting a wait and watch policy,” he added.

On an average, around 350 persons leave for Umrah pilgrimage from the city to Saudi Arabia through various airliners including Emirates Airlines, Oman Airlines, Indigo, Saudi Arilines, Gulf Airways etc., every day.

Syed Anwar, a resident of Mehdipatnam, who had planned the travel along with his family, said they had planned the travel around three months ago. “After reaching the airport we were informed about the ban. We have been assured by the tour operator of refund of the airfare or adjusting it to another date. The saddest part is that the holy ritual could not be undertaken,” he said.

Operators are now worried as there is heavy rush for the pilgrimage from second week of March when the holidays for schools start. “Families have planned the pilgrimage in March and April. Five to six hundred persons from the city were expected to fly down to Saudi Arabia during the period,” said Mohd Masiuddin of Al Yaseen Tours and Travels.

He added that when they contacted the Saudi Arabia consulate in Mumbai, they were assured that if necessary, the visa of the Umrah pilgrims can be extended.

“The officials told the visa will be extended if the time period lapses. However, they have no clarity when the ban will be lifted” said Masiullah.

Meanwhile, Saad Zafer Algamy, Consulate General of Saudi Arabia, Mumbai in a statement said, “Due to current outbreak of coronavirus in some countries, the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia has informed that the Saudi authorities have temporarily suspended Umrah visa with effect from Thursday (27-02-2020) till further orders.”

